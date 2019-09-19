PTI govt not concerned with NAB 's arrests : Usman Dar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believes in transparent accountability process and Imran Khan's government had no role in arrests made by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Talking to private news channel, he said first time in history the NAB and the courts were working independently and without interference of the incumbent government.

Replying a Question regarding arrest of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah in case pertaining to assets beyond income source, he said, adding, fair accountability process would continue and whosoever has done wrong will face the music.

Usman Dar said that the cases were not registered in the PTI government and we are not responsible while this process was started in the past.

He said that it is also fact that the country had been looted with both hands during last 10 years and people behind this loot and plunder should be arrested.

Some people created hurdles in the accountability process termed it political victimization, he said, adding, but the accountability of the corrupt and powerful would continue.