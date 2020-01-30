UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Not Creating Hurdles In IG Appointment: Haleem Adil

Thu 30th January 2020 | 06:51 PM

PTI govt not creating hurdles in IG appointment: Haleem Adil

Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Haleem Adil Sheikh Thursday said the federal government had fully supported the Sindh government in appointment of Inspector General Police and it sent five names for options to pave way for smooth process of IG's appointment

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the Opposition leaders were spreading fake rumors against the federal government about IG appointment whereas they themselves had been involved in multiple cases.

He said now that the issue had been resolved as per laid down rules and regulations, it must not be politicized any more, he added.

Haleem Adil further said that the prime minister had clearly stated that all the issues of the masses would be resolved and the law enforcement organizations would be made true public servants through better governance and policing system.

