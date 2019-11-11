UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Not Creating Hurdles In Nawaz Treatment Abroad: Usman Basra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 08:21 PM

PTI Govt not creating hurdles in Nawaz treatment abroad: Usman Basra

Spokesman to Punjab Government Usman Basra Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not creating hurdles in former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's medical treatment abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Spokesman to Punjab Government Usman Basra Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not creating hurdles in former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's medical treatment abroad.

Talking to private news channel, he said the court had approved bail of Nawaz Sharif on the humanitarian ground and the incumbent government always respected the court verdicts.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had already stated that Nawaz Sharif could get best medical treatment from any hospital of the country or abroad.

Usman Basra said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz should refrain to do politics on Nawaz Sharif's health issue.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Basra Muslim From Government Best Court

Recent Stories

AJK President pays homage to Captain Hussain Khan ..

1 minute ago

Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi opens Sharjah FDI Forum 20 ..

25 minutes ago

Largest-ever ADIPEC opens in Abu Dhabi

40 minutes ago

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, Invest in Sharj ..

55 minutes ago

Umar Siddiq continues rich run of form

1 hour ago

Strong French earthquake injures four

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.