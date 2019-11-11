PTI Govt not creating hurdles in Nawaz treatment abroad: Usman Basra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Spokesman to Punjab Government Usman Basra Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not creating hurdles in former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's medical treatment abroad

Talking to private news channel, he said the court had approved bail of Nawaz Sharif on the humanitarian ground and the incumbent government always respected the court verdicts.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had already stated that Nawaz Sharif could get best medical treatment from any hospital of the country or abroad.

Usman Basra said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz should refrain to do politics on Nawaz Sharif's health issue.