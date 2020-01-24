PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government working under the leadership of Imran Khan was not involved in any corruption.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Ahmed Friday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government working under the leadership of Imran Khan was not involved in any corruption.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was an honest leader and he would never compromise with corrupt elements, the minister stated while speaking in a private news channel program.

Commenting on price hike of wheat, sugar and other commodities, he said that sugar mafia was operating in the country since long and they were influential people.

Sheikh Rashid said all the members of the PTI were supporting the incumbent government and there was no rift in the party.

In reply to a question about price control committees, the minister said that strengthening price control committees and conducting regular meetings, was the only solution to deal with the sugar, and wheat mafia. He, however said that there was no shortage of wheat in the country.

To a question, he said until the ML-1 project would not be completed, the railway system could not produce the desired results.