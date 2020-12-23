UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Not Scaring Off Long March, En Masse Resignation: Vawda

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:00 AM

PTI govt not scaring off long march, en masse resignation: Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was not scaring off long march or en masse resignation of opposition parties.

"The ruling party was not going anywhere, " he said while talking to a private television channel. The long march or resignation being planned by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), could not topple the democratically elected government, he claimed.

The entire regime of Pakistan Muslim League-N including Ex Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, were responsible for damaging the economy of Pakistan, he stated.

Nawaz Sharif and other leaders of PML-N, had fled the country after plundering the national money, he added.

He made it clear that members of the ruling party would not move anywhere in any circumstances. The minister said that incumbent government would complete its constitutional tenure under the leadership of Imran Khan.

In reply to a question about irregularities in BRT project, he said that the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, working under PTI members had launched an inquiry to know the facts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Long March Ishaq Dar Money Muslim TV Government Opposition Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Cultural hubs play key role in fuelling knowledge, ..

16 minutes ago

California Secretary of State Padilla to Fill Harr ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Spoke by Phone, Discussed Karabakh - ..

27 minutes ago

Italy's Conte in Last-Ditch Attempt to Save Coalit ..

2 minutes ago

US Goals in Syria Unlikely to Change Under New Bid ..

2 minutes ago

South Carolina Governor Tests Positive for Coronav ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.