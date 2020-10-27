PTI govt not to budge from accountability of corrupt: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not budge from carrying out the accountability process as it was elected by the people for that purpose

Eliminating corruption through accountability was the PTI's slogan at the hustings and it would not compromise on it, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

The minister said the incumbent government did not file a single corruption case against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party leaders. All the cases against the corrupt and money launderers were registered during the previous regimes.

Shibli Faraz said the opposition parties wanted to bring amendments in the laws pertaining to the National Accountability Bureau which suited them.

Their leaders had created hurdles in the legislation related to the Financial Action Task Force.

Both the PML-N and the PPP were in fact interested in an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) for their corrupt leaders, he added.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to have dialogue with opposition parties on matters of national importance, but he would never compromise on corruption cases. The accountability of the corrupt would continue without discrimination, he added.

Shibli Faraz said PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had not given any answer to questions about illegal bank transactions.

To a question, he said the PML-N leaders, who were sitting in London, were violating the rule of law.