UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Not To Budge From Accountability Of Corrupt: Shibli Faraz

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:41 PM

PTI govt not to budge from accountability of corrupt: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not budge from carrying out the accountability process as it was elected by the people for that purpose

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not budge from carrying out the accountability process as it was elected by the people for that purpose.

Eliminating corruption through accountability was the PTI's slogan at the hustings and it would not compromise on it, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

The minister said the incumbent government did not file a single corruption case against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party leaders. All the cases against the corrupt and money launderers were registered during the previous regimes.

Shibli Faraz said the opposition parties wanted to bring amendments in the laws pertaining to the National Accountability Bureau which suited them.

Their leaders had created hurdles in the legislation related to the Financial Action Task Force.

Both the PML-N and the PPP were in fact interested in an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) for their corrupt leaders, he added.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to have dialogue with opposition parties on matters of national importance, but he would never compromise on corruption cases. The accountability of the corrupt would continue without discrimination, he added.

Shibli Faraz said PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had not given any answer to questions about illegal bank transactions.

To a question, he said the PML-N leaders, who were sitting in London, were violating the rule of law.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Bank London Pakistan Peoples Party Money Financial Action Task Force Muslim TV All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace commends st ..

29 minutes ago

AED80.2 billion of Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreig ..

29 minutes ago

44 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan Governor for joint efforts ..

4 minutes ago

Alhamra Signs MoU with Little Art

4 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development to hold awarenes ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.