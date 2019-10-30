PTI govt not to grant NRO to leaders involved in corruption, money laundering: Chann

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Spokesperson to Prime Minister, Nadeem Afzal Chann on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government had a clear cut policy on granting National Reconciliation Ordinance NRO).

No NRO would be given to any political leader or element involved in corruption and money laundering cases, he stated while talking to a private news channel program. The present government was not interfering in the official matters of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

In reply to a question about PEMRA notices, he said that that the institution was working independently and the government didn't have any role in that regard. He said we are not ceasing the powers of any media persons or anchors.

Commenting on Maulana Fazal ur Rehman's so called 'Azadi March', the spokesperson said that the participants of long march hold rights to lodge protest demonstration but no one would be allowed to create law and order situation.

He said that the incumbent government was responsible for taking care of lives and property of the citizens of Pakistan .

To a question about Nawaz Sharif's health, he said that permitting the former prime minister to leave this country for medical treatment was depending on physicians and courts. He, however said that the government will accept the decisions of the courts regarding health issue of Nawaz Sharif.

Nadeem Afzal Chann said that best treatment was being provided to the leader of PML-N in hospitals.