UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Not To Make Agreement To Halt Accountability Process : Faisal Vawada

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 05:10 PM

PTI govt not to make agreement to halt accountability process : Faisal Vawada

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not make any deal to halt accountability process against corrupt elements.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that political parties wanted to pressurize the government through protests to stop accountability process against their leaders.

The minister said the corrupt practices of previous government of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslims League (PML-N) damaged the national economy.

The present government was not responsible for current inflation in the country, he added.

National Accountability institutions were working independently to curb the corruption from the society, he added.

Faisal Vawda claimed there were political differences between PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in IAEA General Conference; discuss ..

2 hours ago

Arab Women Sports Tournament 2020 to kick off in F ..

2 hours ago

COMSATS University And The Abdus Salam Internation ..

2 hours ago

Dubai to host Government Foresight Summit

2 hours ago

Ajman Crown Prince, New Zealand Ambassador review ..

4 hours ago

OFID approves US$318m for operations in developing ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.