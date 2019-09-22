UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Not To Tolerate Hurdles In Public Service: CM

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 08:10 PM

PTI govt not to tolerate hurdles in public service: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the PTI government would not tolerate any hurdle in the way of public service.

The PTI government had initiated indiscriminate action against those officials who were not serving the public, he added.

The CM said he had assumed the chief minister's office in order to fulfill the pledge of doing public service and the PTI government would ensure progress and prosperity of people of the province.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said great emphasis was laid on self-projection in the past, adding the PTI government only wanted welfare of masses.

He said, "the government has launched projects which will give direct benefit to the public." People had been deprived of their basic necessities of life in the previous tenures and their deprivations had increased manifold when funds allocated for under developed areas were spent on other projects, he added.

The PTI government had imposed a ban on spending funds allocated for South Punjab on other projects, he added.

