PTI govt not to tolerate violation of human rights: Ejaz Alam

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Human Rights Ejaz Alam Thursday said PTI govt would not tolerate violation of human rights.

He was talking to media persons on the reports regarding supply of substandard foods at District jail Okara published in various newspapers.

He said that he would pay a surprise visit to the District Jail to check its kitchen.

Ejaz Alam said strict action would be taken against those who were found responsible in this regard.

The Minister also sought report from IG prisons over the news regarding supply of substandard foods at District Jail Okara.