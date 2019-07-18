UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Not To Tolerate Violation Of Human Rights: Ejaz Alam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:16 PM

PTI govt not to tolerate violation of human rights: Ejaz Alam

Punjab Minister for Human Rights Ejaz Alam Thursday said PTI govt would not tolerate violation of human rights

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights Ejaz Alam Thursday said PTI govt would not tolerate violation of human rights.

He was talking to media persons on the reports regarding supply of substandard foods at District jail Okara published in various newspapers.

He said that he would pay a surprise visit to the District Jail to check its kitchen.

Ejaz Alam said strict action would be taken against those who were found responsible in this regard.

The Minister also sought report from IG prisons over the news regarding supply of substandard foods at District Jail Okara.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Jail Visit Okara Media From Government

Recent Stories

PCB Medical Advisory Committee discusses player sa ..

30 minutes ago

UAE achieves excellence in various international i ..

47 minutes ago

Elections programme of Sharjah Consultative Counci ..

1 hour ago

INFINIX S4 - THE GAME CHANGING 32MP SELFIE PHONE

1 hour ago

Chief Minister terms agri credit cards scheme as i ..

57 seconds ago

CPO directs for timely action on Prime Minister, C ..

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.