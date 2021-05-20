UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Not Using NAB For Taking Any Avor In Personal Cases: Zaidi

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 10:50 PM

PTI govt not using NAB for taking any avor in personal cases: Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government is not using national accountability bureau (NAB), for taking favours for their personal cases.

NAB is an independent institution of the country that is not granting favor to any person of the political party including PTI, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The national institution is dealing with all the corruption cases on merit, he remarked. No one was above the law, he stated. Commenting on Jehangir Tareen's group, he said Jehangir Tareen should not establish a pressure group to get rid of the cases or putting pressure on the accountability bureau.

Replying to a question about weak growth in the industrial sector, he said exports are increasing due to vibrant policies of the ruling party. Efforts are being made to improve every sector, he added.

