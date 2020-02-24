PTI govt paying special attention on education, health: Minister

Provincial Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan on Monday said the PTI government was paying special attention on education and health sector

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for sports Rai Taimoor Khan on Monday said the PTI government was paying special attention on education and health sector.

"We are always trying to resolve public problems at grass root level," he added.

Addressing a public gathering in his constituency, he said health facilities had basic value in a constituency and all available resources would be utilized to provide treatment facilities to people of his area.

He inaugurated construction of Emergency Block and up-gradation of Rural Health Center in Haveli Shaikh Rajoo.

He updated the citizens about development schemes and welfare projects to be completed in 2020-21. He said he would continue to serve people in addition to his ministerial duties.

Earlier Rai Taimoor met with people in Tahli Bhatian and listened to their problems.