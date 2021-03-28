UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Plans To New Motorway Project:Neelum Khan

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

PTI govt plans to new motorway project:Neelum Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairperson Shelter Programme KP Neelam Khan Toru has said that Swat Motorway is a mega project of the provincial government which is 81 kilometer away from Col. Sher Khan Interchange to Chakdara.

The six-hour journey to Swat was now reduced to just two hours. She expressed these views after the inauguration of the Swat Motorway. She further said that after the construction of the motorway, the distances have also been reduced to Malakand. A new era of tourism will begin in the division as with the construction of the Swat Motorway, the tourists can now access to Malakand Division in a very short time.

She further said that the PTI government, after tackling the problems created by the previous government, is now committed to move the country towards development and the Swat Motorway is a testament to that, while the incumbent government is planning new motorway projects. Neelam Khan Toru added that after the opening of the Swat Motorway, not only locals but the tourists were also happy as the tourists can easily reach to Swat, Dir, Malakand and Chitral.

She continued saying that only PTI government can initiate the projects of public welfare for solving the problems of the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Motorway Chitral Dir Malakand Neelam From Government

Recent Stories

3rd Fazza-Dubai Para Badminton International Champ ..

55 minutes ago

Sharjah, Singapore discuss promoting collaboration

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler receives Iraqi official

1 hour ago

‏UAE announces 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, 2,243 r ..

3 hours ago

ADFD allocates AED735 million to &#039;Abu Dhabi E ..

4 hours ago

Mubadala to invest in premium ophthalmic lens inno ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.