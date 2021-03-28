PTI govt plans to new motorway project:Neelum Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairperson Shelter Programme KP Neelam Khan Toru has said that Swat Motorway is a mega project of the provincial government which is 81 kilometer away from Col. Sher Khan Interchange to Chakdara.

The six-hour journey to Swat was now reduced to just two hours. She expressed these views after the inauguration of the Swat Motorway. She further said that after the construction of the motorway, the distances have also been reduced to Malakand. A new era of tourism will begin in the division as with the construction of the Swat Motorway, the tourists can now access to Malakand Division in a very short time.

She further said that the PTI government, after tackling the problems created by the previous government, is now committed to move the country towards development and the Swat Motorway is a testament to that, while the incumbent government is planning new motorway projects. Neelam Khan Toru added that after the opening of the Swat Motorway, not only locals but the tourists were also happy as the tourists can easily reach to Swat, Dir, Malakand and Chitral.

She continued saying that only PTI government can initiate the projects of public welfare for solving the problems of the people.