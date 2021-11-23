UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Plays A Positive Role To Strengthen The Education Sector: Mustaq Ghani

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Tuesday said that the PTI government has played a positive role in strengthening the education sector and its development

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Tuesday said that the PTI government has played a positive role in strengthening the education sector and its development.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the issues of educational institutions in the Abbottabad district.

The speaker further said that the provincial government has allocated billions of rupees for the education sector which has brought a revolutionary change and provided the best educational facilities to the masses.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani directed the concerned authorities to use all available resources and take practical steps to resolve the issues.

Problems of educational institutions of Abbottabad district including shortage of staff, expansion of buildings, and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by heads of educational institutions and officers of the education department and other concerned departments.

