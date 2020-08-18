PTI govt plays its role when it gets chance to perform in Karachi: Firdous Shamim Naqvi

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi Tuesday said that the PTI-led federal government always played its role whenever it gets chance to perform in the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ):Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi Tuesday said that the PTI-led federal government always played its role whenever it gets chance to perform in the metropolis.

'The role of the federation has decreased after the 18th amendment which is not in favor of the country but it is against it,' he stressed.

Talking to APP regarding the two years completion of the PTI government here, he said that the constitution of the country allowed federal government to play its role in the provinces which is demand of PTI too.

Firdous Shamim said that whenever the federal government had got a chance, it performed its best as it did during the recent rains in the city.

He said PTI led government took 3 to 4 important initiatives for the metropolis adding federal government not only took the responsibility to complete Green Line Project but it also took the operational responsibility of the Orange Line Project when the Sindh government delayed in buying the buses or denied about them.

He further said that Green Line Project would be made operational by next year in March and the federal government would purchase buses for the both lines, adding that the infrastructure of the Orange Line Project was the responsibility of the provincial government.

Firdous Shamim said that PTI government in Karachi inaugurated Signal Free Corridor from Nagan Chowarngi to Guru Mandir, last year in March and renovated Nishtar Road.

He said that phase-I of Manghupir Road had been completed and the second phase of the road was under process.

'The federal government has promised to provide half funding for K-4 Project' said Shamim Naqvi adding Karachi Port Trust (KPT) was also preparing housing and infrastructure projects for Karachi and the work on recycling of water was continue and recycled water would be cheaper and it would be supplied to industries.

Firdous said that PTI during these two years also highlighted issues of Karachi at the level where those had become the center of attention.

Terming the Sindh Local Government (LG) Bill 2013 as bad and draconian law, Fridous Shamim said that they had prepared a new LG draft and submitted the same in the Provincial Assembly.

He said that they believed in provincial autonomy.

He said that Karachi needed infrastructure and ease of doing business to develop.