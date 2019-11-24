PTI govt policy wiped out current account deficit: ex-MPA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former MPA Ali Salman Siddique has said that the prudent economic policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan has helped to wipe out current account deficit and improved economic indicators of the national economy.

According to a press release, he was addressing a group of notables of the area who called on him in the leadership of Kanwar Imran Saeed on Sunday in Sheikhupura.

He said economic stability would help save resources which would be diverted towards public welfare schemes.