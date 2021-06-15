UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Presented Balanced Budget: Shahid Javed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 02:42 PM

PTI leader/Vice-Chairman WASA Sheikh Shahid Javed said the PTI government had presented a balanced and people friendly budget

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :PTI leader/Vice-Chairman WASA Sheikh Shahid Javed said the PTI government had presented a balanced and people friendly budget.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, he said that poor people had been provided relief in the budget which was a proof of people friendly policies of the government.

He said the government had focused on all sectors in the budget and government employees had been provided relief by announcing 10 percent increase in their salaries and pensions.

Shahid Javed said the government had adopted long-term policies in the budget for durable development, adding that now the country's economy would strengthen in real sense.

The government believed in taking practical measures instead of making hollow slogans, he said and added the government had provided relief to taxpayers by not imposing new taxes.

He said the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was making hard decisions for the welfare of people.

Elimination of corruption, inflation, and unemployment were among top most priorities of thegovernment, he added.

