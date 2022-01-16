UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Promoting Literature, Art And Culture: Fawad Ch

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PTI govt promoting literature, art and culture: Fawad Ch

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is committed to promoting literature, art and culture in the country.

Addressing the Grand Books Launch ceremony, held at Quaid-i-Azam library here on Sunday for launching 16 books written by renowned English poetess Farzana Aqib, he said that the government wanted to put the country on the track where Pakistan could compete the world in literature, art and culture like other sections of life.

He said that unfortunately, Pakistan had been kept behind in literature during the previous regimes.

He said that a society would be a sick society where drama, poetry and literature would not be promoted as all colours of life were linked with poetry, prose, drama and stories.

The minister said that medium of story-telling had been neglected and those experts had been ignored who promoted literature, resulting in decline of poetry and drama in society.

He said that ptv World was being made an entertainment channel where medium was English and quality dramas, poems and literature would be welcomed on it.

He invited English writers to come forward and share their works through the PTV World so that Pakistan could progress in this field.

Earlier, he expressed his joy to join the ceremony as the chief guest and recited some versus of the poetess.

Renowned journalist PJ Mir, Olympian hockey player Khwaja Junaid, Justice (retd) Nasira Javaid and Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi also addressed the ceremony.

The poetess and author Farzana Aqib, wife of former cricketer Aqib Javaid, is a social activist. She has set a record by writing 16 books in just five months period.

