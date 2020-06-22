PTI govt provided Rs 56bln tax relief to corona-hit people: Augustine

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has released special funds to deal with coronavirus, and the Punjab provincial government provided a tax relief of Rs 56 billion to the virus-hit people, which was the largest relief in the provincial history

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has released special funds to deal with coronavirus, and the Punjab provincial government provided a tax relief of Rs 56 billion to the virus-hit people, which was the largest relief in the provincial history.

In a statement issued on Monday, he said that the incumbent government ensured protection of weaker sections of society through a friendly budget and all possible measures were being taken for betterment of the common man.

However, the opposition was merely criticising for the sake of criticism. He said joint efforts were required for resolving issues of common man.

The provincial minister said that despite a difficult situation, tax relief would boost business activities in the province.