PTI Govt Provides Maximum Relief In Two Years Despite All Odds: Malik Umar Farooq

Tue 18th August 2020 | 10:17 PM

PTI govt provides maximum relief in two years despite all odds: Malik Umar Farooq



FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Youth Affairs and sports Malik Umar Farooq said the PTI government despite all odds provided maximum relief to all segments of the society during the first two years of its tenure.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, he said the PTI government inherited multifaceted problems. However, the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had focused on provision of relief to general public in addition to overcoming crises.

He said the government had set priorities to eliminate poverty and unemployment and for this purpose, it concentrated on improvement of industrial sector by resolving problems of industrialists and trade community.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was well aware that people would surely get employment if industrial wheel would run.

Therefore, the Prime Minister especially took interest in improvement of industrial sector, he added.

He said that coronavirus pandemic badly affected the national economy, but the PTI government under visionary leadership of Imran Khan had overcome this toughest situation and now economic activities were returning to normalcy in the country.

He said that credit also went to the PTI government which had made cut in its own expenditures.

He said the government announced Rs 1240 billion package during COVID-19 situation.

He said the PTI government had successfully completed two years and it would also complete its remaining constitutional tenure.

