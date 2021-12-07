UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Provides Universal Health Cards, Education Facilities To Masses: Seemi Bukhari

Tue 07th December 2021 | 04:14 PM

Pakistan Tehreek -i- Insaf (PTI) MNA Dr. Seemi Bukhari on Tuesday said that the government has provided universal health cards and education facilities to every segment of society regardless his gender, race or religion

Talking to APP, she said that under the health card initiative, each family would be provided Rs.

1 million health cover. She said that the health card scheme was successfully implemented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Condemning Sialkot incident, PTI MNA said that government was taking various initiative to handle the issues related to intolerance and extremism.

She said that the government has taken strict notice of the tragic incident and police also arrested more than 130 culprits.

