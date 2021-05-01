PTI govt providing maximum relief to laborers: Haleem Adil Shaikh

The opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) government was providing maximum relief to low income groups particularly the laborers and peasants

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :The opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) government was providing maximum relief to low income groups particularly the laborers and peasants.

In his message on the International Labour Day, Haleem Adil Shaikh saluted the workers of the entire world who play imperative role in development and growth of any country.

He said that on this day in 1882 workers in Chicago united under a flag to raise voice for their rights and the day was being celebrated throughout the globe to disseminate awareness about labour rights and laws and to reiterate support for delegating economic rights to the workers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only political leader of Pakistan who is striving for protection of rights of workers, poor and marginalized communities, he said adding that working class was passing through difficult times due to current situation of COVID-19 and PTI government was doing its utmost to provide relief to them.

"The entire society specially the affluent ones should take care of workers and low income groups in their vicinity," he urged.