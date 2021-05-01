UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Providing Maximum Relief To Laborers: Haleem Adil Shaikh

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 04:46 PM

PTI govt providing maximum relief to laborers: Haleem Adil Shaikh

The opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) government was providing maximum relief to low income groups particularly the laborers and peasants

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :The opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) government was providing maximum relief to low income groups particularly the laborers and peasants.

In his message on the International Labour Day, Haleem Adil Shaikh saluted the workers of the entire world who play imperative role in development and growth of any country.

He said that on this day in 1882 workers in Chicago united under a flag to raise voice for their rights and the day was being celebrated throughout the globe to disseminate awareness about labour rights and laws and to reiterate support for delegating economic rights to the workers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only political leader of Pakistan who is striving for protection of rights of workers, poor and marginalized communities, he said adding that working class was passing through difficult times due to current situation of COVID-19 and PTI government was doing its utmost to provide relief to them.

"The entire society specially the affluent ones should take care of workers and low income groups in their vicinity," he urged.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Poor Chicago Government Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Three plazas sealed over violation of corona SOPs ..

42 seconds ago

IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police visits Police Trainin ..

44 seconds ago

Iran nuclear talks to resume in Vienna

46 seconds ago

Five criminals including a notorious gang member ..

7 minutes ago

Covid disaster in IIOJK imminent with Amarnath ann ..

7 minutes ago

MoCC green initiatives to generate over 1,00,000 d ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.