PTI govt providing relief to common men: Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Divisional Senior Vice President Hyderabad Imran Ahmed Qureshi

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Divisional Senior Vice President Hyderabad Imran Ahmed Qureshi Wednesday said the federal government had given billion of rupees to Utility Stores Corporation (USC) in order to ensure provision of essential commodities on subsidized prices.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Divisional Senior Vice President Hyderabad Imran Ahmed Qureshi Wednesday said the Federal government had given billion of rupees to Utility Stores Corporation (USC) in order to ensure provision of essential commodities on subsidized prices.

In a statement issued here, the PTI leader said the government was trying its best to bring down prices of essential commodities and relief package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan was a part of these efforts aimed at providing relief to general public.

Qureshi said prices of flour, sugar, edible oil and other essential commodities would substantially come down due to serious efforts made by the government.

The government has taken strict decisions to root out corruption from the society and it had recovered billions of rupees amount usurped by the previous rulers, he said and hoped that in coming days more relief would be given to the common men.