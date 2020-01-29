UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Providing Relief To Common Men: Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Divisional Senior Vice President Hyderabad Imran Ahmed Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 05:49 PM

PTI govt providing relief to common men: Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Divisional Senior Vice President Hyderabad Imran Ahmed Qureshi

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Divisional Senior Vice President Hyderabad Imran Ahmed Qureshi Wednesday said the federal government had given billion of rupees to Utility Stores Corporation (USC) in order to ensure provision of essential commodities on subsidized prices.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Divisional Senior Vice President Hyderabad Imran Ahmed Qureshi Wednesday said the Federal government had given billion of rupees to Utility Stores Corporation (USC) in order to ensure provision of essential commodities on subsidized prices.

In a statement issued here, the PTI leader said the government was trying its best to bring down prices of essential commodities and relief package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan was a part of these efforts aimed at providing relief to general public.

Qureshi said prices of flour, sugar, edible oil and other essential commodities would substantially come down due to serious efforts made by the government.

The government has taken strict decisions to root out corruption from the society and it had recovered billions of rupees amount usurped by the previous rulers, he said and hoped that in coming days more relief would be given to the common men.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Oil Hyderabad From Government Best Billion Flour

Recent Stories

WAM Feature: Valleys, dams, mountains turned RAK i ..

5 minutes ago

WAM Feature: Valleys, dams, mountains turned RAK i ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan reiterates support for Palestine with pre ..

8 minutes ago

MCC name squad to tour Pakistan

9 minutes ago

Arrest of Islamabad activists unconstitutional

13 minutes ago

Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro posted as MS LUMHS hospital ..

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.