PTI Govt Providing Relief To Masses: Joyia

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 09:40 AM

PTI govt providing relief to masses: Joyia

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Bahawalpur, Malik Muhammad Asghar Joyia has said that PTI government had been providing masses with relief.

Addressing a corner meeting of the party workers here, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan introduced Ahsaas Kafalat Program, under which, poor segments of the society were being provided relief and financial assistance.

He said that deserving people were also being health cards to get free of cost health facilities at hospitals.

He said that PTI government had fulfilled its several promises made with masses.

He said that credit went to the dynamic leadership of PTI who brought the country out of financial crisis.

More Stories From Pakistan

