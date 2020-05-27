UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Publishing Investigative Reports 1st Time In History: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 11:40 PM

PTI govt publishing investigative reports 1st time in history: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said it was the first government which was publishing investigative reports on different matters.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said relevant institutions had investigated sugar issue in transparent manners and then presented the inquiry report.

The minister said no commission report were surfaced during the previous governments tenures.

He said the whole cabinet had proposed that action should be taken against responsible of sugar crisis creators.

Replying to a question, he said opposition should give answer of the subsidy given during their tenures.

He said it was not responsibility of the government to arrest or punish to anyone.

He said people of the whole country were having great trust and confidence on the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding Karachi was the hub of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf voters and supporters.

Chaudhry Fawad said opposition had nothing to sell these days so it was only criticizing the government just for the point-scoring but people were were well-aware about the opposition's corruption they did during their tenures.

