PTI govt put country on path of development: Hamza Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had put the country on the path of development.

Talking to APP here, he said the Federal government was taking all possible measures for the development of country despite coronavirus pandemic.

Hamza Khan said the promises made with the people before 2018 general elections were being fulfilled.

The prime minister was paying special attention to the development of Balochistan in order to remove sense of deprivation among people of the province, he added.

Commenting on Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said the parties were gathered to safeguard their corruption through different tactics. However, he said, the people had rejected their agenda.

Hamza said the PDM was targeting national institutions including the Supreme Court and Pakistan Army, adding, the entire nation was standing with the national institutions to defend the country.

The PDM's recent rally in Loralai was another failed power show like its previous public gatherings in different areas of the country as the people wanted to get rid of corrupt political system.