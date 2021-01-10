PTI govt put country on way to progress, prosperity: Akhtar Malik

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Sunday said the country's economy was improving and heading forward on way to progress and prosperity due to positive steps taken by the incumbent government.

After inauguration of sewerage line project worth Rs 60 million at UC 73,74 Kayanpur here, he said that opposition was only doing point scoring to hide its corruption, adding that accountability process would be continued during the tenure of PTI government.

He said the PDM parties had plundered the masses money and now searching way to escape the accountability process.

Dr Akhtar said that masses have rejected the PDM parties during all its public gatherings.

He said the government would overcome the inflation soon.

The minister criticized previous governments over spending billions of rupee funds on their favorite projects and deprived the people of South Punjab from basic facilities.

He said the government have made a plan to replace the 40 years old sewerage lines of the city and updated it by keeping in view the population.

On this occasion, MPA Saleem Labar, Malik Noor Hussain Dehar, Malik Abdul Rauf, Tariq Khan and others were present.

Later, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Malik Khizar Hayat announced to join PTI.