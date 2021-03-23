UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Put Country On Way To Progress; Says Nadeem Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 07:47 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government have put the country on way to progress and prosperity.

In his message on Pakistan Day, Nadeem Qureshi said that 23 March was the day to pay rich tribute to our forefathers who had rendered sacrifices for a separate homeland.

He said that March 23,1940 was the day when Muslims of Hindustan under the guidance of great leader Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had passed the resolution which become start for achieving a separate country.

He said that it was our responsibility to play role for safety, prosperity and uplift of the country.

Nadeem Qureshi said that they would make country an Islamic welfare state and prosperous Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

