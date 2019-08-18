UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Put Institutions On Right Path With Wide Ranging Reforms: Dr Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 03:00 PM

PTI govt put institutions on right path with wide ranging reforms: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the government in its first year, introduced wide ranging reforms, improved performance of ministries, made institutions profitable and took far reaching steps to financially help vulnerable sections of society.

She was speaking at a special ceremony here to launch one year performance report of government of Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf (PTI).

She said the Housing Ministry had taken steps to provide low cost housing to the people.

Visa regime was relaxed for 175 countries to promote tourism in the country.

She said the government initiated the Ehsaas programme to provide financial support to low income sections of the society.

The Ministry of Energy considerably reduced the circular debt.

Pakistan Post and National Highway Authority (NHA) were made profitable, she told.

She said in the new Pakistan, interests of public were protected and not of the rulers.

The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) undertook reforms to increase revenue and broaden the tax base, she mentioned.

She said the government worked with dedication and sincerity and put Pakistan on the right track with its policies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan himself was closely monitoring the reforms programme of the government, she informed.

Dr Firdous said India was suppressing voice of the Kashmiris by unleashing state terrorism in the Occupied Kashmir. This day was dedicated to the oppressed Kashmiris, she added.

She said the government believed in complete freedom of press.

She said steps were taken to make Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) a credible and financially viable institution.

Radio Pakistan would also be made a vibrant organisation, she added.

