UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Puts Country On Path Of Development: Ghulam Sarwar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 09:15 PM

PTI Govt puts country on path of development: Ghulam Sarwar

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had put the country on the path of development and the masses would soon get relief

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had put the country on the path of development and the masses would soon get relief.

Addressing a public meeting after inauguration of 10 km road project from Sangjani to Paswal, he expressed his wish that the foundation stone of the Ring Road project would also be laid in this area.

He informed that the rehabilitation and construction of the road project would be completed in 12 months at an estimated cost of Rs 70 million.

Ghulam Sarwar said that this area was a most backward area but, now it was on the path of development.

Pakistan's largest Islamabad International Airport, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Motorway were adjacent to this area, he said adding, more facilities would be provided to the residents of this area.

Referring to the results of local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the minister said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, a leader (Prime Minister Imran Khan) after admitting defeat of his party was trying to correct the mistakes and shortcomings.

He said that efforts would also be made to set up a college in this area next year as the people living in this area were not only residents of his constituency rather, he had a relation of love with them.

Ghulam Sarwar said that the local body elections would be fought with the support of the residents of the area and the candidates would be announced in consultation with the residents.

On the occasion, Member National Assembly, Mansoor Hayat Khan and Member Punjab Assembly, Ammar Siddique Khan also addressed the public meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Body Elections Motorway Road From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Airport Punjab Assembly Love

Recent Stories

Launching ceremony of 4th Type 054 A/P Frigate hel ..

Launching ceremony of 4th Type 054 A/P Frigate held at China

38 seconds ago
 PANAH organizes Civil Society Alliance Symposium a ..

PANAH organizes Civil Society Alliance Symposium against smoking

39 seconds ago
 Govt restores Monroe hiking trail in KP under eco- ..

Govt restores Monroe hiking trail in KP under eco-tourism vision: Prime Minister ..

41 seconds ago
 Putin hails multiple launch test of hypersonic mis ..

Putin hails multiple launch test of hypersonic missile

43 seconds ago
 Russia fines Meta $27 million over banned content: ..

Russia fines Meta $27 million over banned content: court

4 minutes ago
 Iran fires missiles during drills in warning to Is ..

Iran fires missiles during drills in warning to Israel

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.