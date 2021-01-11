UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Puts Country On Road To Progress: MPA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:27 PM

PTI govt puts country on road to progress: MPA

MPA / Chairman FDA Chaudhry Latif Nazar on Monday said the PTI government had put the country on road to progress under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 )

While listening to the problems of citizens at the FDA complex here, he said that elimination of the corrupt mafia would lead the country to the new era of development.

He said that bringing improvement in the living standard of the common man was in top of the government agenda.

He said that several welfare policies were being implemented to ease the problems confronted by the poor segment of the society.

The Chairman said that health cards were the revolutionary measure of the incumbent government, adding that now the poor people could avail all types of expensive treatment.

He said that quality of service delivery would be further improved by introducing reforms in government departments which would help resolve issues of the people.

He also listened to the problems of the people and issued directions for their redressal.

