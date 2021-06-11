UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Puts Country On Way To Progress: Rafaqat Gillani

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 07:38 PM

Political Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani on Friday terming the federal budget 2021-22 as historic and public-friendly, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had put the country on way to progress and prosperity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Political Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani on Friday terming the Federal budget 2021-22 as historic and public-friendly, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had put the country on way to progress and prosperity.

In a statement issued here, he extended congratulations to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and their team for a historic budget in which huge relief was provided to the people besides strengthening the economy.

He said that the government had focued to ensure growth in different sectors of the economy, including agriculture, education, health and nutrition, labour force and employment and communication besides a number of others during the fiscal year 2021-22.

He said that the federal budget 2021-22 highlighted the main features of the policies undertaken by the present government that focused on bringing macro-economic stability and putting the economy on a growth trajectory.

He added the government had taken effective measures for overcoming the inflation rate and unemployment and to grow information technology growth rate.

