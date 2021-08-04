UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Raises Kashmir Issue Effectively: Augustine

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 04:21 PM

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said that after many years the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government especially Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue effectively at international fora and strongly condemned India for taking "illegal steps" in its decision to revoke special status for Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said that after many years the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government especially Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue effectively at international fora and strongly condemned India for taking "illegal steps" in its decision to revoke special status for Kashmir.

In a statement regarding Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir, the minister said that India had abrogated Article 370 and 35-A and Modi decided to take this action after winning the election based on hatred of Pakistan and Hindu nationalism.

He thought that Pakistan would remain quiet because Pakistan wanted peace in the region.

"It is encouraging element that today Narendra Modi has been exposed and the world is looking at Kashmir", he added.

The minister urged the world community to take immediate notice to discourage those elements,who were pushing the region towards war.

