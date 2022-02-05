PTI govt raises voice for Kashmiris in UN, international forums: Imran Qureshi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi on Saturday said Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and the partition of subcontinent would remain incomplete without freedom of Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference, Qureshi said despite all the atrocities perpetrated by the Indian armed forces, Kashmiris continued to show their resolve to achieve their freedom dream.

He asserted that the international community would have to respond to that humanitarian issue in which Indian government was blatantly violating human rights.

Qureshi said the PTI government raised the voice for Kashmiris at all international forums including the UN.

He believed that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had high hopes from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the nation would continue to lend unconditional support to Kashmiri brethren in their struggle to attain freedom.