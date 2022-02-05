UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Raises Voice For Kashmiris In UN, International Forums: Imran Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2022 | 08:20 PM

PTI govt raises voice for Kashmiris in UN, international forums: Imran Qureshi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi on Saturday said Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and the partition of subcontinent would remain incomplete without freedom of Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference, Qureshi said despite all the atrocities perpetrated by the Indian armed forces, Kashmiris continued to show their resolve to achieve their freedom dream.

He asserted that the international community would have to respond to that humanitarian issue in which Indian government was blatantly violating human rights.

Qureshi said the PTI government raised the voice for Kashmiris at all international forums including the UN.

He believed that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had high hopes from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the nation would continue to lend unconditional support to Kashmiri brethren in their struggle to attain freedom.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister United Nations Jammu Hyderabad All From Government

Recent Stories

Nora Fatehi reveals her Instagram account was hack ..

Nora Fatehi reveals her Instagram account was hacked

2 hours ago
 Gehraiyaan taught her not to judge people: Deepika ..

Gehraiyaan taught her not to judge people: Deepika Padukone

2 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP decide to send PTI govt packing home

PML-N, PPP decide to send PTI govt packing home

2 hours ago
 PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in B ..

PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in Beijing

2 hours ago
 TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

3 hours ago
 Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually o ..

Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually obtain right to self-determinat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>