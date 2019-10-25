PTI govt ready to control any situation: Sadaqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was fully prepared to control any kind of situation and no one will be allowed to protest at D-Chowk and law would take action against violators.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it was democratic right of every political party to hold protest and sit-in democratically but the incumbent government would not bear any misadventure and writ of the government would also be ensured at all cost.

He said that it was the responsibility of the PTI government to protect Federal capital, adding that Maulana Fazal ur Rehman so-called march towards Islamabad was aimless in the current situation of the country.

He said PTI government would provide every possible medical facility to Nawaz Sharif in the country, regarding his health.