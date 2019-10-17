UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Ready To Dialogue With JUI-F: Pervez Khattak

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:06 PM

PTI Govt ready to dialogue with JUI-F: Pervez Khattak

Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wanted to resolve all issues through dialogue with the Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and reconciliation committee has already been constituted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wanted to resolve all issues through dialogue with the Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and reconciliation committee has already been constituted.

Maulana should should focus to hold negotiations with the incumbent government to trace out solution of the matters by politically and democratically, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the peaceful protest was constitutional right of every political party and urged Maulana Fazlur Rehman to disclose his legal demands before the government for their solutions.

He said the JUI-F chief should refrain to launch so-called Azadi March and warned that strict action would be taken if protestors will damage the public property.

He urged all the political parties to develop unified stance on Kashmir cause, instead of holding protest demonstration which would ruin the national economy.

Pervez Khattak said if Maulana Fazlur Rehman was a democratic person, who should talk with the government to remove his reservations. Otherwise, his Azadi March would be considered a conspiracy against the country.

