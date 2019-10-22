PTI govt ready to hold talks with opposition: Governor

UrduPoint.com
Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muammad Sarwar Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was ready to hold negotiations with the opposition parties to resolve all their issues and reservations

Talking to a private news channel he said so called azadi march could leave affect on the cause of Kashmir and urged Maulana Fazlur Rehman not to march towards Federal capital in this Kashmir prevailing situation.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to sort out matters with the opposition parties through talks, adding the dialogue was part of the democracy to tackle all the issues amicably.

Chaudhary Sarwar said India was continuously violating Line of Control (LoC) and urged all political parties to develop unified stance to give strapping message to the world to put pressure on India.

Replying to a question, he said all kinds of medical facilities being provided to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. No PTI leader was doing politics on health issues of Nawaz Sharif.

Due to prudent policies of the PTI government, he said the current account deficit had been decreased to a great extent.

