UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Reformed Institutions, Improved Governance In First Year: Firdous

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 05:00 PM

PTI govt reformed institutions, improved governance in first year: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the PTI government in its first year introduced wide ranging reforms, improved performance of ministries, made institutions profitable and took far reaching steps to financially help vulnerable sections of the society.

She was speaking at a special ceremony to launch one-year performance report of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

She said the Ministry of Housing took steps to provide low cost housing to the people.

Visa regime was relaxed for 175 countries to promote tourism in Pakistan. she added.

She said the government initiated the Ehsaas programme to provide financial support to low income segments of the society.

The Ministry of Energy, she said, considerably reduced the circular debt.

The Pakistan Post and the National Highway Authority (NHA) were made profitable, she added.

Dr Firdous said in the new Pakistan, contrary to past practice interests of the public were protected and not of the rulers.

The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) undertook reforms to increase revenue and broaden the tax base, she mentioned.

She said the government worked with dedication and sincerity, and put Pakistan on the right track with its policies.

The special assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan himself was closely monitoring the reforms programme. On his instructions, reforms were introduced in every ministry and department, and the one year journey of the government was for stability of Pakistan.

Imran Khan as a soldier of the Quaid-e-Azam, she said, was striving to protect the interests of people and transform Pakistan into a welfare state on the model of Riasat-e-Madina where would be rule of law, equality, opportunities for all, merit and a corruption-free society.

She assured that the next year would be for the country's development.

Dr Firdous said the whole occupied Kashmir was locked down by India and there were severe shortage of food, medicines and milk for children. India was suppressing the voice of Kashmiris by unleashing state terrorism in the held valley.

"We dedicate this day to the oppressed people of Kashmir," she added.

Pakistan, she said, was incomplete without Kashmir and it was top priority of the government, reflecting sentiments and feelings of the people.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was making efforts for the freedom of people of Kashmir and the way the present government highlighted the Kashmir issue globally was unprecedented, she noted.

She said the government was fully focused on Kashmir putting aside all other political considerations.

The special assistant said the government believed in complete freedom of media, which was ears and eyes of the people who came to know about the state agenda through it.

The government had always welcomed positive criticism from the media and protected its rights, she added.

She said the government would continue to inform the public about its steps for reforms and their welfare through the media.

She said steps were taken to make Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) a credible and financially viable institution. Radio Pakistan would also be made a vibrant organisation, she added.

More/mnr-szm

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan NHA Sunday FBR Pakistan Post Media All From Government Top Merit Packaging Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Beirut organises panel discussion o ..

36 minutes ago

UAE’s Al Ain FC sets sights on EA SPORTS FIFA 20 ..

51 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi oil f ..

2 hours ago

Works begin on AED183 million roundabout developme ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

UAE Press: Expo 2020 Dubai will show how far count ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.