PTI govt reformed institutions, improved governance in first year: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the PTI government in its first year introduced wide ranging reforms, improved performance of ministries, made institutions profitable and took far reaching steps to financially help vulnerable sections of the society.

She was speaking at a special ceremony to launch one-year performance report of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

She said the Ministry of Housing took steps to provide low cost housing to the people.

Visa regime was relaxed for 175 countries to promote tourism in Pakistan. she added.

She said the government initiated the Ehsaas programme to provide financial support to low income segments of the society.

The Ministry of Energy, she said, considerably reduced the circular debt.

The Pakistan Post and the National Highway Authority (NHA) were made profitable, she added.

Dr Firdous said in the new Pakistan, contrary to past practice interests of the public were protected and not of the rulers.

The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) undertook reforms to increase revenue and broaden the tax base, she mentioned.

She said the government worked with dedication and sincerity, and put Pakistan on the right track with its policies.

The special assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan himself was closely monitoring the reforms programme. On his instructions, reforms were introduced in every ministry and department, and the one year journey of the government was for stability of Pakistan.

Imran Khan as a soldier of the Quaid-e-Azam, she said, was striving to protect the interests of people and transform Pakistan into a welfare state on the model of Riasat-e-Madina where would be rule of law, equality, opportunities for all, merit and a corruption-free society.

She assured that the next year would be for the country's development.

Dr Firdous said the whole occupied Kashmir was locked down by India and there were severe shortage of food, medicines and milk for children. India was suppressing the voice of Kashmiris by unleashing state terrorism in the held valley.

"We dedicate this day to the oppressed people of Kashmir," she added.

Pakistan, she said, was incomplete without Kashmir and it was top priority of the government, reflecting sentiments and feelings of the people.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was making efforts for the freedom of people of Kashmir and the way the present government highlighted the Kashmir issue globally was unprecedented, she noted.

She said the government was fully focused on Kashmir putting aside all other political considerations.

The special assistant said the government believed in complete freedom of media, which was ears and eyes of the people who came to know about the state agenda through it.

The government had always welcomed positive criticism from the media and protected its rights, she added.

She said the government would continue to inform the public about its steps for reforms and their welfare through the media.

She said steps were taken to make Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) a credible and financially viable institution. Radio Pakistan would also be made a vibrant organisation, she added.

