UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Reforming System To Gain Speedy Progress In Country: Faraz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 12:10 AM

PTI govt reforming system to gain speedy progress in country: Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was taking all possible steps to bring reforms in the system.

The past regimes had created immense problems in many institutions, and incumbent government was trying to resolve the issues to achieve speedy progress in the country, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on load shedding in Karachi, he said the areas in which the people were not paying electricity bills, were facing interruption in power supply. He said the people of Karachi were enjoying cheaper electricity as compared to other parts of the country.

NEPRA has been asked not to increase power tariff, he said.

The minister said the PTI government was working under an honest leadership, he said adding that all out efforts were being made to streamline the system.

Related Topics

Karachi Load Shedding Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Electricity Progress All Government

Recent Stories

Union of OIC News Agencies hails Emirates Mars Mis ..

1 hour ago

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

2 hours ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

3 hours ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

3 hours ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.