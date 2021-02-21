PTI govt reforms all public sector institutes: Dr. Amjad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali has said that the incumbent government reformed all public sector institutes and promulgated remarkable legislation to de-politicise them.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized in connections with the joining PTI of some leading local elites at Ghaligai and Dara Bhoro, district Swat on Sunday.

The provincial minister said that the people had developed thinking about real change that was the reason behind the growing popularity of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the people had pinned hopes in PTI, which was reason that people were joining it on daily basis.

Dr. Amjad Ali congratulated the new entrants into the party fold and assured them of serving the people with devotion.