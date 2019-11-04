PTI govt released 0.4 mln health cards: Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi

Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government has registered 1 million workers and released 0.4 million health card

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government has registered 1 million workers and released 0.4 million health card.

Talking to media men here on Monday the human resources minister said that besides introducing new labor policy by amending the first labor policy 2005 the PTI government has passed Domestic Worker Bill from the Assembly.

Ansar Niazi said that after passing the new labor policy from the assembly, as many as 3 million workers will be facilitated adding that software of Shokat Khanum has been installed in all the hospital of social welfare.

The provincial minister said the government has distributed 1400 flats among the laborers through draws whereas it was pending for the last 7 years.

He said that 65,000 children were getting education in social security schools adding that government has reduced fee at these school to Rs 1000 so as maximum children can get education.

He further said the construction work on society security hospital at Sargodha will be started in 3 months where heart patients and workers children will be treated and for this purpose 55 acres land has been allocated at Lahore road.