PTI Govt Released 400,000 Health Cards

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 04:20 PM

PTI govt released 400,000 health cards

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) ::Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said on Monday the PTI government registered 1 million workers and released 400,000 health cards.

Talking to the media, he said, besides introducing new labor policy by amending the first labor policy 2005, the PTI government had got passed domestic worker bill from the Assembly.

He said that after passing the new labor policy from the assembly, 3 million workers would be facilitated, adding that software of Shaukat Khanum had been installed in all hospitals of social welfare.

Ansar Majeed said the government had distributed 1400 flats among laborers through a draw, which had been pending for the last seven years.

He said that 65,000 children were getting education in social security schools, adding the government had reduced fee at these school to Rs 1000, so as maximum children could get education.

The minister further said the construction work of society security hospital in Sargodha would be started within 3 months, where heart patients and workers' children would be provided medical treatment and for this purpose, 55 acres land had been allocated at Lahore road.

