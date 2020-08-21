UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Remain Successful In Fulfilling Its Promises

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Judicial Activism Panel Chairman Muhammad Azhar Siddique said on Friday the PTI government had been successful in fulfilling its promises during the first two years of its tenure.

Talking to APP, he said the PTI came into power with slogans of ensuring accountability, revival of economy, fighting corruption, promoting merit and welfare of masses. One can easily gauge how far the government remains successful in fulfilling promises during its first two years tenure, he added.

He said the accountability process was in full swing and even the ruling party ministers were investigated by the agencies concerned.

He said that no government ever took action against powerful mafias in the past. He said the PTI government not only took action against such mafias but also took them to their logical end. 'The government exposed the sugar mafia and now action was underway against them.

Similarly, independent power producers (IPPs) also agreed to reduce power tariff after the government unearthed their corruption", he added.

He said that government's efforts for the revival of economy was also praiseworthy, adding the government took all possible measures to improve exports, restore fiscal discipline, encourage investment and reduce current account deficit.

As a result of these steps, he said, the economy had stabilized and all indicators suggested that the country was moving forward. The IMF, Moody's and other international organisations had acknowledged the performance of the government, he added.

He said that government's Ehsaas Programme proved most beneficial for poverty alleviation and cash disbursement of Rs 145 billion to 12 million daily wagers during COVID-19 pandemic, was a milestone.

Azhar Siddique urged the government to introduce reforms in controllingprice hike.

