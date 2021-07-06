PTI Govt resolves basic problem of electricity: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had resolved the basic problem of electricity instead of signing expensive Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Independent Power Producers (IPPs) contracts.

Responding to a statement of PML-N central leader, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi he said, If cameras are installed in the courts, people would witness live more masterpieces like Qatari letter and Calibri font.

He further said "Alhamdulillah, everything is ours, to other lies like there is no property neither in London nor in Pakistan, will be exposed to the nation.

If cameras are installed, those who give no answer inside the court and roar outside will be exposed." Shahid Khaqan should give reply of corruption in the court instead of waiting for cameras, he said adding, the nation wanted to know the truth of his (Abbasi) business partnership with the Indian company.

The answer to take more than Rs 637 million from an Indian company, should be given on cameras, Dr Shahbaz Gill said.

"You (Abbasi) gave the most expensive LNG deal and most costly electricity of the world to the nation," he added.

