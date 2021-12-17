PTI govt responding through public service agenda: CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PTI-led government has been responding to a spate of political negativity through an agenda of public service

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PTI-led government has been responding to a spate of political negativity through an agenda of public service.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said the PTI-led government was given a five-year mandate and it would complete its constitutional tenure.

However, the conspirators would continue to bewail during this period, he added.

The PTI government was the most transparent as it has set worth following examples of transparency, he underscored and added no one could dare usurp the national resources now. He regretted that records of corruption were set in the past in the shape of commissions and kickbacks and billions were siphoned off in the past and every day used to start with a new corruption scandal.