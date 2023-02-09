UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Responsible For Destruction In KP: President PML-N KPK, Amir Muqam

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2023 | 08:39 PM

President PML-N KPK, Amir Muqam Thursday said that the ten-year government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was responsible for the destruction of the province

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :President PML-N KPK, Amir Muqam Thursday said that the ten-year government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was responsible for the destruction of the province. The Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province was on the track of development and the prolonged PTI government brought it to the brink of destruction, he said while addressing the PML-N Worker's Convention here.

Ameer Muqam further said that Hazara division was the stronghold of the Muslim League and would remain a hub in future as well. We are proud of the people of the region because they know the difference between good and bad, nobody can separate the people of Hazara from Nawaz Sharif, he expressed.

Amir Muqam said that Imran Khan deceived the people of this province for ten years. The provincial government of KP did not serve the masses and played the role of the personal slave of Imran Khan, he added.

President PML-N provincial chapter stated that Imran Khan spread the seeds of hatred in people's hearts, they have presented the wrong work as right, and every government institution, including universities, schools, colleges, and hospitals were ruined by political interference.

He said that billions of rupees were received in the name of the commission, Imran Khan always used the name of Nawaz Sharif to hide all of his failures and thefts during the last ten years and misled the people. Now the nation knows about the reality of Imran Khan and his deeds, he added.

He said that in the upcoming general election, Pakistan Muslim League (N) will make a clean sweep in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The convention was attended by PML-N KP General Secretary Murtaza Javed Abbasi, former Federal Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousuf and Youth Wing President Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, who also addressed the convention. A large number of PML-N workers from all districts of Hazara Division participated.

