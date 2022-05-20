PTI govt responsible for load shedding: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Friday criticized the previous PTI government over the current load shedding in the country, saying the PTI had failed to procure fuel or repair power plants in a timely manner due to its incompetence.

Talking to ptv news Channel, he said that the previous government had shut down the power units, which were used by our PML-N government to generate low-cost electricity, adding that now the country's situation will get better with each passing day.

He lashed out at the economic policies of the PTI government and vowed that maximum efforts would be made to move the country on the path of economic growth and development.

Responding to a question, he said that the government has banned the import of unnecessary and luxury items to control inflation and strengthen the economy, adding that the present government would provide maximum relief to the common man.