PTI Govt Retrieves State Land Worth Rs 450 Bln From Grabbers: Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 08:56 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said the land grabbers were officially patronized in the past however the incumbent government had initiated across the board action against all such squatters and state lands worth more than Rs 450 billion had been retrieved.

The retrieved land was being utilized for public welfare as action was initiated against powerful corrupts by the PTI-led government, he added.

He said this during a meeting with MNA Aurangzeb Khichi, Provincial Minister Jehanzeb Khichi, MPAs Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Iftikhar Gondal, Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena and others at his office.

The Chief Minister said past governments performed less while constantly boasting about their achievements. They ignored public needs while starting exhibitory projects and Pakistan was deviated from its destination due to their wrong policies, he regretted.

Meanwhile, Pakistan was moving towards its destination as holistic reforms had been introduced in different sectors besides starting public welfare projects in a short period of three years, he maintained.

More Stories From Pakistan

