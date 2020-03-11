UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Returns Rs11,000 Billion Foreign Loans: Shaukat Yousafzai

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:27 PM

PTI govt returns Rs11,000 billion foreign loans: Shaukat Yousafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Wednesday said that PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has managed to return Rs11000 billion foreign loans in a very short time

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Wednesday said that PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has managed to return Rs11000 billion foreign loans in a very short time.

Addressing as a chief guest during prize distribution ceremony here at Nishtar Hall, he said that due to acumen of Prime Minister Imran Khan the country was steered out of financial and economic crisis, adding that PM saved the country from bankruptcy.

Shaukat said the premier took very difficult but bold decisions in very critical situation after coming into power and brought the country out of crisis and put it on path of stability and progress within two years.

He criticized the former PML-N and PPP governments for taking Rs30,000 billion foreign loans during their terms and said that they brought national economy at the verge of collapse.

The minister said international monetary organizations have acknowledged the wisdom of PM Imran Khan and how he gave boost to a collapsing economy through comprehensive planning and measures.

Shaukat said it was Prime Minister Imran Khan's idea and thought that the solution to Afghanistan issue lies in dialogue with Taliban but unfortunately he was criticized at that time and today the world has realized that he was true.

He said at present PPP, PML-N, JUIF and ANP were out to protect each other's corruption, adding that PTI government is determined to recover all looted money from the corrupt leaders of past.

Shaukat said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan is today one of the best chief ministers as reported by Gallop Survey, saying that Gallop has reported that CM Mehmood Khan is carrying out record development works.

He said that merged districts would soon brought at par with developed areas of the country as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and KP CM Mehmood Khan, adding that tenders of billions of rupees projects have already been floated.

He said education and health would be given top priority in the merged areas and youth would be given chance to come forward.

Later, he distributed prizes and certificates among outstanding students of LEADs College Peshawar.

