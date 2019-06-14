UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Running State Affairs Per PM's Vision: Ali Nawaz

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 12:08 AM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday said all state affairs were running by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as per vision and agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday said all state affairs were running by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as per vision and agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

There was no comparison between the performances of the incumbent government with previous governments because it was taking many measures for development and uplift of the country and masses, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the governments of Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had left fragile economy by taking huge loans during their tenures but the PTI government was determined to stable the national economy. They were responsible and accountable regarding the hefty loans taken during their tenures which caused immense burden on the country's economy, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the cases were registered against Asif Ali Zardari during PML-N regimes in which he was confined to jail.

